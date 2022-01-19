MP says ousting Prime Minister will play into Labour's hands

Mark Pritchard

The MP for the Wrekin, says if Boris Johnson is removed it could put pressure on parliament for an early election. He says his colleagues could play into Labour's hands.

Anger over allegations that Downing Street hosted leaving parties and bring your own bottle Fridays during lockdown has led to some of the Tory MPs writing to the influential, Conservative, 1922 committee calling for a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

There would have to be letters from more than 50 of the Conservative MPs, to set such a vote in motion.

On Wednesday the Bury South MP, Christian Wakeford defected to Labour crossing the floor of the House of Commons while long standing MP David Davies told the Prime Minister it was time for him to go.

But Mr Pritchard is firmly against a change at the top of his party.

He tweeted: "Any colleague who believes replacing PM will help their electoral chances need to be careful what they wish for.

"The Labour plan is: Remove Boris, the best election campaigner in a generation; create disunity and distraction within Tory ranks; Put pressure on for an 'early election'."

After Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions Mr Pritchard said it had been a very good PMQs for the Prime Minister.

"Despite his best efforts Sir Kier Starmer fails to land any political punches," he said.