MPs say they will take the views of constituents over allegation of Downing Street parties seriously

Among the allegations is that Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended a leaving party before Christmas 2020 during which he gave a speech to mark the departure of a defence adviser.

The claim is the latest in a series about rule-breaking in Downing Street with probes into events, including a “bring your own booze” garden party during the first lockdown that Mr Johnson admitted he attended.

South Shropshire MP, Philip Dunne said he had had quite a volume of email.

"I can't put a figure on the number of people who have contacted me over this," he said.

"It feel as if the amount of emails is somewhat less than those I received over the Barnard Castle incident."

"However, I have had a number of communications and I will be taking the concerns of my constituents seriously."

The MP for Telford, Lucy Allan, said she had also been contacted by members of the public.

She said: "I am listening very carefully to the views of her constituents in regard to the events at Downing Street. I intends to wait for the publication of Sue Gray’s report to establish the facts of what happened."

Angry voters have been telling the region's MPs of the sacrifices they were forced to make in response to claims that parties were held at Downing Street in the height of coronavirus lockdowns.

Some Labour MPs serving the Black Country have been reporting anger on the doorsteps.

Walsall South MP Valerie Vaz said: “My constituents who have contacted me are appalled at the growing number of reported parties and that the Prime Minister was breaking the rules which they were keeping to so faithfully, often in tragic situations.

"The council website reports we have had 961 deaths linked to Covid-19 across Walsall. Everyone has worked together to keep each other safe so partying while people are suffering is not going down well with my constituents.”

In contrast, Conservative Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant has defended the alleged parties and warned Tory MPs against turning on Boris Johnson who he said has been "immensely popular".