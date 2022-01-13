Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn to host BBC1 Question Time tonight

Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

BBC 1's Question Time will be hosted at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, tonight for audiences tuning in to view.

It comes after a planned return to the Shropshire theatre was postponed back in March 2020 due to the first coronavirus lockdown.

Now, Fiona Bruce will be presenting an hour of topical debate led by the Shrewsbury audience, with Theatre Severn set as the backdrop.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said: “We are delighted to welcome Question Time back to the county and to share the fabulous facilities we have at Theatre Severn.

“I hope they enjoy a lively debate and will be inspired to return.”

Question Time

On the panel are:

Simon Hart MP, Secretary of State for Wales, Conservative

Jess Phillips MP, Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding, Labour

Daisy Cooper MP, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats and the party’s spokesperson on Health, Wellbeing and Social Care, Liberal Democrat

Danny Sriskandarajah, Chief Executive of Oxfam UK

Isabel Oakeshott, GB News presenter and commentator