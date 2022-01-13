Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn to host BBC1 Question Time tonight

By Megan HoweShrewsburyPoliticsPublished:

Shropshire Council is "delighted" to be hosting a BBC political debate programme for the first time in almost a decade.

Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn
Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

BBC 1's Question Time will be hosted at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, tonight for audiences tuning in to view.

It comes after a planned return to the Shropshire theatre was postponed back in March 2020 due to the first coronavirus lockdown.

Now, Fiona Bruce will be presenting an hour of topical debate led by the Shrewsbury audience, with Theatre Severn set as the backdrop.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said: “We are delighted to welcome Question Time back to the county and to share the fabulous facilities we have at Theatre Severn.

“I hope they enjoy a lively debate and will be inspired to return.”

Question Time

On the panel are:

  • Simon Hart MP, Secretary of State for Wales, Conservative

  • Jess Phillips MP, Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding, Labour

  • Daisy Cooper MP, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats and the party’s spokesperson on Health, Wellbeing and Social Care, Liberal Democrat

  • Danny Sriskandarajah, Chief Executive of Oxfam UK

  • Isabel Oakeshott, GB News presenter and commentator

Question Time will stream on BBC1 tonight at 10.35pm.

Politics
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News