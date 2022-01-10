'Rebellion brewing' over Government funding for Shropshire Council, warns MP

Daniel Kawczynski

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, warned the Government it could face dissent if it did not address the financial pressure faced by Shropshire Council.

He said the cost of social care in particular was placing an intolerable burden on the authority.

He asked for a meeting between local government minister Michael Gove and council leader Councillor Lezley Picton to address the problem.

He has also called for a special debate in the House of Commons to discuss the funding of Shropshire Council.

Mr Kawczynski said he also planned to table weekly parliamentary questions each week relating to the issue.

"Things are now brewing for a rebellion over local government finance," said Mr Kawczynski.

"We can see at first hand the extra pressure our councils are under. In Shropshire there will be a 3.99 per cent increase in the council tax, which the local ratepayers are going to have to bear."

Mr Kawczynski said he had met with Councillor Picton to discuss the matter, and the authority's coffers were nearly empty.

"Reserves are dwindling to almost inconsequential levels, and the council is facing a huge deficit," he said.

"I understand that 80 per cent of revenue is spent on adult social care costs, services which 97 per cent of the electorate are not using.

"Other services are going to suffer unless we can get more funding."

Mr Kawczynski said he would be asking for a meeting with Mr Gove where Councillor Picton would be able to make the case for more money.

He said he would be tabling weekly questions to Mr Gove, which would be agreed with the council leadership.