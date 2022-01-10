Public notices: Parking requests put forward

Ironbridge is the subject of applications relating to parking and a new home

Officers are being asked for permission to create two car ports at 9 Waterloo Street, Ironbridge.

Planners will also be asked to consider the demolition of a garden room to build a new home at Stone Wharf, Dale Road, Ironbridge, including off-street parking.

In other applications made public this week, officials are being asked to consider two application for large developments.

The first requests permission to build a new 67-bed care home. The building is proposed for the site of the former Stirchley Recreation Centre, on Grange Avenue in Stirchley. The project would also include associated open space, landscaping, car and cycle parking, service infrastructure such as drainage, highways, and lighting, as well as engineering operations.

An application will also be considered for land next to the Lion Inn, at 1 Newport Road, Edgmond. The plans are to build 27 affordable homes – five shared ownership and 22 affordable rent.

The project also includes an access, landscaping and drainage works.

Roadworks will also block a route for a number of days this month. Telford & Wrekin Council said that it was putting temporary measures in place to stop vehicles turning right from Trench Lock, Hadley into the access route to Jungleland car park and the Esso garage car park. The order starts today and alternative routes will be signed on site, with work to be completed by January 24.

A public notice has also been published publicising a meeting in which the finances of one of the county’s major health organisations will be discussed. Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Clinical Commissioning Group is set to meet on Wednesday from 1pm. It will be live streamed and is not open to the public to attend. Matters up for discussion include the CCG’s finances, and its multi-million pound deficit, as well as the performance of a number of the county’s health providers, including Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

Other public notices:

A layby on a major route will be closed while maintenance work takes place.

Highways England says the layby on the eastbound carriageway of the A5 at Gobowen, south of Chirk Road will be shut from 10am on January 14, to 6am on January 15. Highways England said police, fire, and ambulance services are exempt from the restriction.

A road will be closed to allow workers to carry out maintenance on a level crossing.

The closure will affect Harlescott Lane in Shrewsbury from 11.30pm on January 15, to 8.20am on January 16. Network Rail requested the closure so it can safely carry out the work. An alternative route will be in place via Harlescott Lane, Battlefield road, A5124, and A5112.

A road will be completely closed for eight days to allow for the installation of new level crossing equipment.