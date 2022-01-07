Shropshire Council closes Shirehall HQ over broken boiler

Shropshire Council has temporarily closed Shirehall in Shrewsbury

The council confirmed that any staff who had been working from the Abbey Foregate building in Shrewsbury have been unable to use it this week after it is understood that the boiler at the building has broken.

The building has only been used by a small portion of the council's workforce during the pandemic, with the authority moving staff to work from home.

Those who were working at the building and were unable to work from home had been offered alternative locations to work from across the county, the council said.

Shirehall has, however, hosted a council cabinet meeting and a series of inquests earlier this week.

Mark Barrow, Shropshire Council’s executive director of place, said he expected the heating to be fixed by next week.

He said: “Due to unforeseen issues with the heating system at Shirehall, Shropshire Council has temporarily closed the building this week for the small numbers of staff who are using the building.

"It is anticipated the issue will be fully resolved next week.

"Due to cold temperatures and for the wellbeing of staff and visitors, the decision was made to close the building.

"However, most non-frontline staff are already working from home, further enhanced by Plan B measures guidance being in place.

"For those non-frontline staff unable to work from home, alternative locations to work are available across the county."

Shropshire Council intends to leave Shirehall, with its leader, Lezley Picton saying she wants the council in a new base within three years.

The council has said it would look to sell the Shirehall site, and campaigners who want the building preserved were left disappointed when an application to protect the site was rejected last year.

It means the council can sell the site and any potential buyer would not be blocked from demolishing the building.