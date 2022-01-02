Speaker calls for all former PMs to be knighted with highest ranking

Sir Tony Blair

Sir Tony was appointed as a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry, with the honour from the Queen regularly bestowed upon past prime ministers including most recently Sir John Major.

Sir Lindsay told BBC Radio 4's Today programme, however, it should be given to all ex-PMs including David Cameron because it is "one of the toughest jobs in the world".

"Whatever people might think, it is one of the toughest jobs in the world and I think it is respectful and it is the right thing to do, whether it is to Tony Blair or to David Cameron. They should all be offered that knighthood when they finish as prime minister," the Chorley MP said.

"I would say if you've been prime minister of this country, I do believe the country should recognise the service they've given," Sir Lindsay added.

"It is not about politics, it is about the position they have held in this country: It's about the position and it's the respect that we show to those people who've led this country.

"And I think it's a fitting tribute to the job they've carried out."

Sir Tony, who left Downing Street more than 14 years ago, was one of three new appointments announced by the palace alongside Baroness Valerie Amos and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Appointments to the Garter are in the Queen's gift and made without prime ministerial advice, and are usually announced on St George's Day, April 23, but the monarch can do so at any time, and chose this year to coincide with the New Year's Honours.

They are for life unless a Knight or Lady Companion offends against certain "points of reproach".

Founded in 1348 by Edward III, the Garter is awarded by the sovereign for outstanding public service and achievement.

There are now 21 non-royal companions in the order out of a maximum of 24.

In two tweets issued by the Tony Blair Foundation, the former prime minister said: "It is an immense honour to be appointed Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, and I am deeply grateful to Her Majesty the Queen. It was a great privilege to serve as Prime Minister and I would like to thank all those who served alongside me in politics, public service and all parts of our society, for their dedication and commitment to our country."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted a link to the full list of honours, adding: "Congratulations to the 2022 New Year Honours recipients!"

England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty, who has been given a knighthood, paid tribute to his colleagues for their efforts during the pandemic.

He said: "The entire NHS, wider public health service and scientists have worked tirelessly to serve their patients and the public through this ongoing pandemic.

"Almost all honours to individuals are really the recognition of extraordinary work by large numbers of people in teams, and mine certainly is. I would just like to thank all UCLH (University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust) colleagues for the remarkable work they are doing."

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam described his role during the pandemic as "the greatest privilege of my professional career" as he served the UK public.

He said: "I am deeply humbled to have been honoured by Her Majesty the Queen.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has been the largest public health crisis in a generation. We all wish it had never happened.

"Notwithstanding, it has been the greatest privilege of my professional career to have served the people of the UK during this time.

"I stand on the shoulders of many who have worked tirelessly to fight this pandemic - I thank them all for their commitment, advice and wisdom.

"I wish to pay special tribute to my family for their love which has sustained me, and the considerable sacrifices they have made to allow me to undertake my role.