Downing Street 'Christmas party': Live reaction from region's MPs to growing scandal

By David StubbingsPoliticsPublished:

No 10 is coming under increasing pressure to explain what went on in Downing Street last December after a video showed staff laughing about about an alleged lockdown-busting Christmas party.

Boris Johnson is under pressure to explain what went on in Downing Street last Christmas. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.
In the leaked footage former press secretary Allegra Stratton can be seen laughing as she appeared to rehearse answers to questions from colleagues posing as journalists in a mock media briefing.

Boris Johnson is now facing calls to “come clean” about the alleged party at No 10 during lockdown restrictions last year as the Government refused to send a minister to defend its position on television.

The Mirror has also reported that former education secretary, and South Staffordshire MP, Gavin Williamson threw a party and delivered a short speech at the event, which took place on December 10 while London was in Tier 2, which banned social mixing between households.

Follow our blog for reaction from the region's MPs ahead of Prime Ministers' Questions later today.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor

