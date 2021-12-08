Downing Street 'Christmas party': Live reaction from region's MPs to growing scandal

In the leaked footage former press secretary Allegra Stratton can be seen laughing as she appeared to rehearse answers to questions from colleagues posing as journalists in a mock media briefing.
Boris Johnson is now facing calls to “come clean” about the alleged party at No 10 during lockdown restrictions last year as the Government refused to send a minister to defend its position on television.
The Mirror has also reported that former education secretary, and South Staffordshire MP, Gavin Williamson threw a party and delivered a short speech at the event, which took place on December 10 while London was in Tier 2, which banned social mixing between households.
Follow our blog for reaction from the region's MPs ahead of Prime Ministers' Questions later today.