Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury MP puts minister on the spot over River Severn flooding

By David TooleyShrewsburyPoliticsPublished:

A Shropshire MP has put political pressure on the Government over River Severn flooding.

Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynsk pictured in the Commons, left, with the minister standing on the right
Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynsk pictured in the Commons, left, with the minister standing on the right

Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski chairs the caucus of 40 Tory MPs who have the River Severn flowing through their constituencies.

And in the House of Commons on Tuesday Mr Kawczynski asked a Government minister for a meeting over the economic benefits of taming the country's longest river.

The MP said: "This river is causing increasing destruction and chaos for our communities with the increasing floods."

He asked for the minister to meet with the River Severn Partnership to hear that there will be an economic "uplift" of "up to £150 billion" if we "find a solution to managing Britain's longest river."

In reply the financial secretary to the Treasury, South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer, said she recognised the important work of the River Severn partnership, and added that £170m is going to be invested in flood and erosion risk management between now and 2027.

And she added: "I'll be very happy to meet with him and colleagues."

Politics
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News