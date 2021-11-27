Social care reforms 'not worth waiting for', expert says

County solicitor Carina Kervin, who specialises in issues affecting the old and vulnerable, said the heavily criticised new system adds confusion.

The FCB Manby Bowdler expert said: “Were the Government’s long-awaited plans for a much-needed overhaul of social care worth the wait? In a word, no.

“The amendment to England’s social care plans brings more confusion to an already confused system and will be unlikely to save many people any money. There may be a positive difference for a very limited number of people but certainly not poorer pensioners.

“It’s clear the safety net for individuals has some significant holes in it. None of us can rely on it and each of us should make both a health and a wealth plan. It’s time we stopped thinking of planning for the future as something we do in later life.