Tories to select candidate to fight North Shropshire by-election

The selection will fight to win former MP Owen Paterson's seat

The group is set to meet to decide which of a shortlist of three will go forward to fight for former MP Owen Paterson's seat of North Shropshire.

The party has remained tight-lipped on those to have made the final three but the Shropshire Star understands that a raft of local candidates – including several interviewed this week – were rejected.

The meeting is due to take place at the Lion Quays outside Oswestry, with the three hopefuls set to be given a chance to outline their bid for support before the membership votes on their choice.

It is understood that there are around 400 members of the North Shropshire Conservative Association who would be eligible to vote on their choice.

It comes with the North Shropshire Constituency Labour Party set to decide on its candidate tomorrow.

Currently there are three hopefuls confirmed – Graeme Currie, who has contested the seat before; former MEP David Hallam; and former leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Kuldip Sahota.

Nominations for candidates can be submitted to Shropshire Council from 10am to 4pm from Monday through to Friday.