Owen Paterson: Neighbouring MPs to take on North Shropshire work until by-election

Mark Pritchard and Philip Dunne agreed to take on any new case work from constituents until a new MP is elected.
Mr Paterson, who had represented the constituency since 1997, resigned last week after being found to have breached parliamentary rules regarding lobbying. A by-election to elect a new MP will take place on December 16.
Mr Pritchard said: "Every day constituents will contact their MP to get the help and guidance they require, and it is important that the people of North Shropshire know they will not be without representation until a new MP is elected."