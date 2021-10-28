Budget welcomed by Shropshire's Tory MPs

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivering his Budget to the House of Commons

Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged a major increase in Whitehall budgets, tax cuts for businesses, and investment to create a “new economy” based on high skills and wages following the pandemic.

But the moves come on top of previously-announced increases in corporate and personal taxation, which the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said would leave the overall tax burden at its highest since the final period of Clement Attlee’s post-war administration 70 years ago.

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury, said he was pleased that the Chancellor offered a 'fiscally prudent' budget which also managed to provide support in important areas.

He said the cut in business rates and the reduction of the Universal Credit 'taper' for workers on low incomes were particularly important.

"Shrewsbury obviously is very dependent on the small retailers and the hospitality sector, they have been struggling for a long time during the pandemic and now," he said.

"I very much welcome the reduction in business rates at a time when businesses are crying out for support.

"I'm also very pleased that at a very difficult time he has found the money to significantly ameliorate the Universal Credit taper. That is going to incentivise more working families.

Daniel Kawczynski

"We have got these two important measures that are going to support businesses and families while maintaining a prudent fiscal discipline, which is extremely important at a time when as a country we are £2 trillion in debt."

Owen Paterson, MP for North Shropshire, welcomed the £50,000 funding which will allow proposals for the reopening of the Oswestry-to-Gobowen railway line to progress to the next stage.

He said he looked forward to working with transport minister Chris Heaton-Harris on reinstating the line.

Mr Paterson, who is under pressure after being found to have broken paid lobbying rules, also welcomed the revamp of Universal Credit, which he said would benefit workers on low incomes.

"I'm very pleased that they have reduced the taper on Universal Credit, making every hour of work more worthwhile," he added.

Owen Paterson

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, said the Chancellor had used the Budget to lay down the foundation of the post-Covid recovery.

"This is a post-Covid recovery budget," he said. "I welcome the new funding for schools and colleges, and the extra £150 billion additional spending across government departments." He added that the discount in business rates for the retail and hospitality sectors were also very important in boosting the post-coronavirus economy.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said the Budget would help working families with the cost of living and support businesses in their recovery. It also represented a major investment in public services, he added.

“I am particularly pleased to see specific support for retail, leisure and hospitality – the cornerstone of south Shropshire’s economy," he said.

"This will help those businesses who were hit hardest by the pandemic, and I hope will sustain the impressive fall in unemployment we have seen in south Shropshire."

Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, said the cuts to duty on draught beer, cider and perry were good news for pubs. She praised John Ellis, who keeps the Crown Inn in Oakengates and the Elephant & Castle in Dawley, for successfully lobbying her and Mr Sunak.

Craig Williams, MP for Montgomeryshire said the Budget would deliver a stronger economy by reducing debt and rebuilding resilience.

“This Budget will help working families meet the cost of living and support vulnerable households," he said.

"It will support businesses with post-Brexit tax reforms, tax cuts and incentives to invest, deliver stronger public services, and drive economic growth by investing in infrastructure, innovation and skills."

Mr Williams added there was a wide variety of spending commitments, with £150 billion pumped into Government departments focusing on education, health, transport and the environment.