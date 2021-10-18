A chance to shape county's economic strategy

Councillor Ed Potter

Shropshire Council has been working as part of the Shropshire Economic Recovery Task Force during the coronavirus pandemic and is hosting a collaborative workshop event to form a shared economic strategy for the next five years – and officers want you to come along and help us shape it.

The Council is due to publish a new Economic Growth Strategy next year – and a forum has been created for workshop discussion on the theme - ‘What’s next for Shropshire?”

The event will be an interactive workshop session to share themes drawn up by the taskforce and to establish what Shropshire needs to do to meet the challenges of a post-Covid economic landscape.

The taskforce comprises of various sector leaders from within the education, employment and skills, business, construction, agriculture, tourism, finance, and the voluntary sectors.

Councillor Ed Potter, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Planning and Regeneration, said: “This forum will provide a brilliant opportunity for a wide range of views to be discussed to help us shape the future of the county’s economy.

“We want to have key discussions about what is important in this recovery period and how we can capitalise on our many strengths as a county – and also what we can do better.

“We want input from stakeholders, business leaders and interested parties within Shropshire. We will also be looking at the achievements of the previous period 2017 to 2021, but focussing primarily on the challenges and opportunities around the themes of employment and skills, strategic locations and supporting local businesses.”

The conference and workshops will be held on Wednesday, November 3 from 9am to 12.30pm at the Sovereign Suite, Shrewsbury Town Football Club, and will be a hybrid event offering the opportunity to attend either in person or online.

The numbers for attending the event in person will be limited to 150, however the live streaming of the event will enable participants to contribute online to the workshops and collaborative activities.