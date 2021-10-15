Heartbroken MPs pay tribute to Sir David Amess after fatal stabbing

County MPs have paid tribute to Sir David Amess

Telford MP Lucy Allan said Sir David's death was "heartbreaking", while North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson described the Southend West MP as "one of the nicest people in parliament".

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham said: "David was a good friend, I have known him for over 20 years. He was an exceptionally hard working and effective Member of Parliament who was passionate about representing his constituents.

"Obviously this has left his colleagues devastated, absolutely devastated and this comes on top of the Jo Cox murder. I think there is going to have to be a review of how these surgeries are carried out and what additional safeguards can be put in place.

"I know a lot have been taking place online during the Covid crisis. We have to look at the optimum way of doing this. There has been a second murder now and clearly there are growing concerns about how MPs are protected."

Police in forensic suits look at the scene of the attack

Mr Paterson said he had known Sir David for "a very long time", adding "it is just truly awful".

He said: "He was one of the nicest people in parliament, a real proper Christian Conservative family man. He was always generous to other people and always interested in what other people had to say.

"He was a great campaigner to make Southend a city and a model MP for using parliament for his constituency – any possible subject he would wangle in a mention of Southend West."

MP for Montgomeryshire, Craig Williams, whose office was the subject of an attack earlier this year, said: "I am heartbroken. He was one of the nicest colleagues and was just doing his job. My thoughts, prayers and love are with his family and parliamentary team."

Ms Allan said: "I am deeply saddened by this terrible news. David was the kindest of men and the best of constituency MPs. I am so sad for his family on their tragic loss. This is heartbreaking."

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, described the incident as a "direct attack on our democracy and the values we hold as a society".

"This will have caused concern across the country and in our community, I have sought reassurance from the Chief Constable around the impact in the West Mercia and am assured this is under constant review, especially in light of today’s incident.