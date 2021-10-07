Swimming pool plan set to be backed by councillors

The swimming pool would be created in time to mark the 150th anniversary of Captain Webb swimming the channel

Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet is expected to back a move to create a new pool in Dawley – with the aim of using the facility to celebrate the achievements of its most famous son, Captain Matthew Webb.

Captain Webb was the first person to swim the channel in 1875, and the new pool, which is expected to cost at least £8 million, would be open to celebrate the 150th anniversary of his efforts in 2025.

Work on the project could start late next year, with more than 400 people already having responded to a consultation on the plans.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said he was committed to making sure the pool goes ahead.

He said: "We have not got a swimming pool in Dawley and in time for the anniversary of Captain Webb we want there to be a swimming pool in his name for all the residents of Dawley, and the surrounding area.

"We launched a consultation and have had 400 responses in 72 hours and what we want to do with that consultation is demonstrate the demand, and also find out what residents want from a swimming pool. Do they want to see a traditional swimming pool and swimming lessons or one that's more linked to fun swimming for kids and the family?"

Although no location has yet been selected for the site, Councillor Davies said it would be key that it is accessible for residents on foot.

He added: "I want there to be the ability for people in Dawley and the surrounding areas to literally walk to what ever that location is.

"Ultimately if it is going to be a family swimming pool it will be an asset for all of Telford & Wrekin."