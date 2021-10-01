Councillor Karl Lewis

The council’s head of legal and democratic services, Clive Pinney told the planning committee on Thursday, September 30.

The issue that some councillors are unhappy with having council meetings online was highlighted at a previous meeting.

Mr Pinney said: “The risk assessment by the property team bearing in mind the current state of high infections in the county still indicates that the maximum number of people in the chamber is 19.

“This causes a problem for most committees and in particular the planning committee.

“We have ordered new equipment which would allow us to have blended or hybrid meetings with some members in the chamber and some at home or in another place.

“We are told by the suppliers that they cannot actually fit it into the chamber until January.

“Until then we do not have the facility for hybrid meetings.”

He added that a period of testing and “understanding” how the technology works would then need to take place.

“I know it’s not what some wanted to hear but that’s the situation,” said Mr Pinney.

Cllr Gwilym Williams and members of his family were hospitalised due to coronavirus earlier this year. He said he would err on the side of caution and support hybrid meetings, it’s too risky to go in the chamber.

“The infection rates in Powys is at its highest since this started, you may not get hospitalised like I did, but the risk is still there,” he added.

Cllr David Selby saw issues with hybrid meeting and was happy with wholly online meeting.

Cllr Selby said: “Hybrid meetings is not going to be a panacea and don’t mean we’re all going to go to the chamber, we need to accept a different way of working.”

Cllr Phil Pritchard had pushed for a vote on the issue at the last planning meeting

He said: “We’ve had plenty of time to get something organised, I know all councils are asking for the same equipment, but I wish the council would cancel all meetings until the end of January.”

Cllr Pritchard added he’d already started to cancel membership of some of the council committees he is part of.

Committee chairman Cllr Karl Lewis supports a return to the chamber partly because of the interaction the committee has with the public.

He asked whether there had been any feedback from the public about remote meetings?