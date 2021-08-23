Talks to be held over incinerator plans

The Planning Inspectorate says the hearings will consider a variety of evidence relating to plans from Broad Energy to build the ‘energy recovery facility’ at Buttington, near Welshpool.

The plan has met with opposition from local residents and will now be examined at a series of sessions starting next month.

They will consider a number of elements of the plans, including “strategic/policy considerations, effects on sensitive human receptor locations (construction and operational phases), landscape and visual impacts/ecological issues, conditions, planning obligations, and regulatory mechanisms”.

The first session takes place on September 13, and there will be further sessions on September 15, 17, and 20.

The events are open to members of the public to observe.

Anyone wishing to view proceedings must lodge a request with the Planning Inspectorate at dns.wales@planninginspectorate.gov.uk by September 3.

Road closures

Meanwhile, Highways England has also announced plans to close two of Shropshire’s major roads for work.

The first closure will affect the M54 between 9pm and 6am for 19 nights from Monday, September 13.

It is taking place to allow road markings and stud replacement works to be carried out.

It will see the eastbound carriageway of the M54 closed from its junction with the exit slip road at Junction 5, to its junction with the entry slip road at Junction 3.

A diversion route via the A5 and the A41 will be in place with signs advising motorists of the route.

Highways England has also confirmed plans to close a section of the A5 at Chirk for four nights.

Under the plan it will close the A5 between its roundabout junction with Station Road and the B5070, at Gledrid, and the England/Wales border, near Chirk.

The work will take place between 8pm and and 6am from Monday, September 13.

A diversion route via the B5070, the A5 and vice versa will be signposted.

‘Extra care’ facility

Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning offices are being asked to consider plans for an ‘extra care’ facility.

The proposal would see the facility built on land to the west of Station Road in Newport.

A notice published by the authority’s planning departments says it would have “70 affordable self-contained apartments and associated communal and public facilities”.

100 homes

Plans have been submitted to build more than 100 homes.

The proposal, which will be considered by Shropshire Council’s planning department, is for land to the south of Oswestry Road, Ellesmere. The submission asks permission for a mixed residential development of 107 houses, with new access roads.

The plans also include re-routing of a public right of way, and landscaping.

New supermarket

A planning application has been submitted for a new supermarket.

Telford & Wrekin Council will be asked to consider the proposal for a new Lidl. The proposal is to build the supermarket on land at the corner of Colliers Way/Rock Road, The Rock.

The submission also requests permission for the creation of a new vehicle access, parking, and associated landscaping.