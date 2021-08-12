Wellbeing Roundhouse - by Natasha Wilcock

Natasha Wilcock has applied for planning permission to build a “Roundhouse” on land north of Felin Cadwnfa, Llanfihangel yng Ngwynfa, between Llanfyllin and Lake Vyrnwy.

She aims to turn a 2.8-acre site, 500 metres from her home into a wellbeing retreat called, Hafan Iechyd – Nant y Pandy.

Mrs Wilcock runs her own nutritional therapy business, and the proposal would see aspects of her work seen and experienced by visitors.

She explained the proposal in a letter supporting the plans.

Mrs Wilcock said: “The retreat would offer total immersion in nature and thereby an opportunity for increasing health and wellbeing to all those who stay.

“Nant y Pandy would deliver positive outcomes for the environment, people, the economy and the local community.

“The retreat is proposed as off grid accommodation that is built as much as possible from locally sourced materials.”

According to the document, the roundhouse would be made of timber, its insulation would come from straw bales and finishing materials would include clay and lime plaster.

Solar panels would provide the roundhouse’s electricity, water would come from a borehole or collected rainwater and a compost toilet “will provide a natural means of processing sewage and waste hygienically.

The roundhouse will also have a turf roof which should allow it to “blend” into the landscape.

Mrs Wilcock said: “As part of our business plan for the future we would like to connect with others such as complimentary therapists and permaculture experts, who can add to the retreat experience of our guests.”

Guests could be given advice on nutrition by Mrs Wilcock and also take part in yoga or cookery classes.

When more established, workshops on bee keeping and the use of medicinal plants could also be offered to guests.

They add that guests will also receive information on nearby heritage sites walks and attractions.

The application will be decided by Powys planners at a future date.

Roundhouses were a standard form of building throughout Britain for around 2,500 years during both the Bronze and Iron Ages,