How the Crematorium could look.

In December 2020, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) made a Freedom of Information request, asking Powys County Council for the feasibility study they had commissioned by Bedfordshire based firm, The CDS (Crematorium Design Services) Group.

Initially the request was refused, but following a review of the decision, a copy of the report was released.

The study from September 2019 explains that a crematorium would need to be based in an area that takes advantaged of population density.

CDS say that a crematorium is needed if Powys is to fulfil objective nine of Local Development Plan’s (LDP) which focusses on providing services and facilities for future generations.

They also point out that residents travel more than the “realistic drive time of 30 minutes” to reach a crematorium.

CDS said: “However, with no local facility for the residents of Powys and a significant geographically remote population that would be served by the proposed development, there remains a need for one strategically positioned crematorium.

“It would appear that the most obvious location for a crematorium would be closest to the area with the largest population in the county.”

The company considers the five biggest towns in Powys, which are Newtown, Brecon, Ystradgynlais, Welshpool and Llandrindod Wells.

They believe that Newtown could be the best site as it would serve the biggest population.

A site south of Llandrindod Wells to take in Brecon is dismissed as residents in the north of Powys wouldn’t use it.

The population of Newtown and Llandrindod Wells and those in between is around 62,000 people, or 47 per cent of the Powys population.

CDS said: “The proposed crematorium should therefore be located between Newtown and Llandrindod Wells to ensure the facility provides access for the most residents as possible.”

Since the feasibility study was written, plans for a crematorium were submitted by Powys Crematorium Ltd in December 2020 for a site near Caersws. It has been approved by Powys planners but the Welsh Government is still deciding whether the plans should be called in to be looked at by planning inspectors.