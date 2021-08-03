The former Bronllys Primary School - from Google Street view

At the planning committee meeting on Thursday, July 29, councillors had been expected to discuss the application by the councils housing service to build a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroomed unit at the former Bronllys primary school site near Brecon.

Two adapted bungalows will also be built as part of the development.

The plans would develop a brownfield site and provide affordable housing to address the social housing need in this area.

Lead professional planning officer, Peter Morris said: “We’ve had correspondence yesterday, having reviewed it I’ve taken the view that we’ve probably got members of the public out there who would want to speak on this application.

“We’ve only noticed that at the last minute, so I’m of the view that we need to defer it for consideration at a later meeting as we haven’t given those people the opportunity they deserve or need to speak.

“We’d have to offer that in fairness to the applicant as well.”

Another “unresolved” problem with the application is the former school playing field, and Sport Wales must be consulted on the application.

That requirement had only been “spotted” last week.

Mr Morris told the committee that Sports Wales had been contacted but had not replied with comments on the application yet.

“Bringing it back at a later meeting is in everybody’s interests,” said Mr Morris.

Cllr Elwyn Vaughan said: “In light with what the officer just informed us now, it’s imperative that we give all opportunity and due process is done.

He backed deferring the application and Cllr Gwilym Williams to be “fair and transparent” seconded the motion.

Cllr Karen Laurie-Parry who represents Bronllys said: “This will allow for the village green application to be determined.”

Support for the deferral was unanimous.

Earlier this year residents made an application to register the playing field of the former Bronllys primary school site as a village green.

In recent years several developments have been built in the village and residents are concerned about the loss of playing areas there.

Bronllys along with Talgarth Primary School, closed its doors on August 31, 2017, as part of a school reorganisation programme in Powys.