Council says nearly 7,000 potholes fixed in three months

More than 7,000 potholes and road defects have been repaired since the start of May according to Shropshire Council

The council has been pushing a drive to tackle the issue, which was one of the most discussed problems in the run-up to the local elections.

A spokesman for the authority said the efforts to improve the state of the county's roads mean its crews, and those from its contractor Kier are out every day.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said there was still much to do, but that he was satisfied with the progress so far.

He said: "As I’ve said before, many of our roads are in poor condition and in need of improvement.

"I use the county’s roads and I’ve seen for myself the large number of potholes and other defects.

"Indeed, I was recently in north east Shropshire – and this week will visit sites in south Shropshire – to see the issues first-hand, and to see the work that is being carried out to improve our roads.

“I know there are a lot of potholes and other defects in need of attention, right across the county, but we’re working hard to tackle them and to make the county’s roads safer for all road users, as these figures show.

“We’re increasing the numbers of crews tackling the problem, and using new technology and new ways of working. And every day we have teams out across the county carrying out repairs to our roads – repairs that will last.

“There are still many more potholes to treat, but repairing nearly 7,000 in less than three months is a notable achievement, and evidence of the work that we are carrying out to improve the county’s roads.”