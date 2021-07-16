Wrekin constituency name change plan 'diabolical'

The landmark hill, The Wrekin, could no longer lend its name to the area's parliamentary constituency under boundary commission plans.

The Boundary Commission for England has published a draft map of the nation’s parliamentary seats. This includes expanding The Wrekin to incorporate around 5,000 new voters and changing its name to 'Newport and Wellington'.

MP Mark Pritchard, who represents the area at Westminster, opposes the rebrand and has written to affected town and parish councils urging them to register their views with the electoral body.

Wellington Town Council has now voted to oppose the name change.

Labour councillor Usman Ahmed said residents had an “emotional connection” with the hill that gives its name to the seat and said the title was inclusive. Conservative Miles Hosken said the public “don’t want” a new name.

Councillor Stephen DeLauney told members that the policy and resources committee, which he chairs, discussed the proposed name change and recommended that the entire town council membership oppose it.

“At the moment the commission’s proposal is that the constituency in which Wellington will sit will be called ‘Newport and Wellington’, though over 90 per cent is the current The Wrekin constituency,” he said.

“In fact, it is the current The Wrekin constituency with small parts added from North Shropshire.”

Councillor Angela McClements said she “wholeheartedly supported” keeping the current name, as she had done during a previous review that saw different boundaries and the name 'Bridgnorth and Wellington' proposed.

“I’m really pleased tonight we’ve got all members on board because I remember at that meeting someone saying ‘Well, it’s only a name’,” the Labour member said.

“It’s a historic landmark and I think it’s very important we retain it.”

Councillor Ahmed said: “Renaming the constituency ‘Newport and Wellington’ does a disservice to those communities that will still be included in the constituency but not the name.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Hosken said the proposed name change was “diabolical”.

He said: “The public don’t want it. It should be put to the public. In other countries there are quick referendums, and the public of Telford and Wrekin should be asked themselves. Everybody that’s on the voting register should be asked about this; it’s that important to this area.”

The Boundary Commission for England will report to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP in 2023, recommending changes to the shape and naming of constituencies.

A commission's guide to the review says each constituencies should hold approximately 70,000 to 77,000 voters.

The proposed changes would see The Wrekin’s electorate rise from 71,077 to 76,143 and Telford’s go from 69,331 to 70,768.

“When constituencies remain largely unchanged, the existing constituency name should usually be retained,” it adds.

“Generally, the BCE [commission] considers that the name should normally reflect the main population centre(s) contained in the constituency, as that will likely be the main focal point.

“However, if a suitable alternative name is proposed which generally commands strong support locally, the BCE will usually be prepared to recommend that alternative.”

Liberal Democrat councillor DeLauney said the review was not a BCE “diktat” and he was “sure they will take notice”.

The geographical details of the proposed review will be discussed at a future meeting of the town council’s policy and resources committee.