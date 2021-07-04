Election for Telford parish council

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council announced that one new councillor is to be nominated to the council to represent the Muxton ward.

A casual vacancy occurred when Councillor Mark Stokes resigned in May.

Nomination papers can be obtained from the parish clerk or from the offices of the returning officer at Darby House in central Telford.

Nomination papers must be delivered by hand to the returning officer no later than 4pm on Friday, July 16.

If any election is contested the poll will take place on Thursday, August 12.