Councillor Gareth Morgan Maes Y Wennol Care Homes/Day Care Centre Llanidloes Bethshan Nursing Home In Newtown - which includes a Day Care Centre

The centres have been closed since March 2020 when the first coronavirus lockdown was announced, and Powys County Council went into emergency business continuity mode.

Due to calls to reopen them last summer, an assessment was made, and it was decided that it was not possible to open them safely.

This decision was to be reviewed after six months.

On January 14, Adult Social Care portfolio holder, under delegated powers Councillor Myfanwy Alexander’s renewed the decision to keep the centres closed, a decision which will be in place until August 12.

An update into the situation was asked for at a meeting of the Health and Care Scrutiny Committee on Friday, June 25.

Councillor Gareth Morgan, said: “Day centres and services are closed, I wondered whether there was any progress on their future?”

Head of Social Services commissioning, Dylan Owen, answered: “The situation remains very similar, we have the decision that they remain closed until August 12.

“We are currently reviewing the day services and how we could reopen them.

“It does seem very challenging as it would be practically very difficult for us to place some of the most vulnerable people in society onto a minibus and in one room together, when we need to ensure we have social distancing in place.”

Mr Owen added that when a risk assessment was ready to be reviewed it could appear before the committee for scrutiny as part of its journey to cabinet.

Cllr Morgan thanked him for the update.

The last review report showed that 34 members of staff who would normally work in the centres had been, redeployed to more “business critical” activities during the pandemic.

Since their closure in March 2020 individuals had been helped in different ways such as supported living, care at home, family support or chosen not to receive an alternative.

The day centres are Park Day Centre, Newtown, Maesywennol, Llanidloes, Arlais Day Centre, Llandrindod Wells, Arosfa, Brecon, Canolfan, Ystradgynlais, Day Centre at Bethshan, Newtown, East Radnor Day Centre, Presteigne and Hafal Crossroads, Machynlleth