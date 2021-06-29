Shropshire MPs welcome appointment of Sajid Javid as Health Secretary

Matt Hancock resigned over the scandal

Mr Javid was brought in as a replacement for Matt Hancock on Saturday after his resignation over breaking social distancing rules when caught on camera kissing his aide in his Whitehall office.

West Midlands MP Mr Javid delivered his first speech in post in the Commons yesterday.

Mr Javid has previously held a number of Cabinet positions including Home Secretary.

The Bromsgrove MP resigned as Chancellor in February 2020 after refusing to sack his advisors and replace them with staff selected by Number 10.

Shropshire's Conservative MPs have welcomed the decision to bring Mr Javid back into government, and added that Mr Hancock had been right to resign.

Philip Dunne, Ludlow MP and himself a former health minister, said: "I think Sajid Javid is an important appointment. I think he is a thoroughly capable cabinet minister, as he has demonstrated in a number of senior roles and will quickly get on top of his brief which has some of the most challenging issues facing the government at the moment."

Mr Dunne also spoke in the Commons to request that all ministers be told about any cameras in their offices in the wake of the leaked footage from the health department.

Montgomeryshire MP, Craig Williams, added: "I am really pleased with Sajid Javid in that role. He is a very seasoned hand, he knows the different challenges from different angles having been in multiple departments and will bring experience and a calming note to a department that has been at the forefront for some time."

Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski said the appointment was the right move, and added he would be contacting the new health secretary about progress on plans for the county's Future Fit hospital reorganisation.

He said: "I think he was a tremendous chancellor of the exchequer and I had some very positive interactions with him over various projects.

"He will bring raw intellect and proven management experience into what is a very difficult role at the moment with more and more people wanting restrictions lifted.

"I am writing to him today to congratulate him but also to remind him of the outstanding issues to be resolved with Future Fit."