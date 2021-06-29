Emma Palmer Powys County Council Horse Stables And Menage Plans between Llanfilo and Tredomen near Brecon.

Emma Palmer, the head of transformation and communication who has a prominent role in the school transformation process, wants to build a new shed, an outside arena known as a “menage,” stables and new access at land between the villages of Llanfilo and Tredomen near Brecon.

Agent Barrie Davies of Asbri Planning Ltd explained the proposal in planning statement.

Mr Davies said: “The applicant currently uses the field for the grazing of sheep and horses.

“The horses that are grazed on the land have use of two existing mobile field shelters.

“The applicant wishes to ride and exercise her horses on the land, a use which falls outside of agriculture and which therefore requires a change of use.

“To accompany this change of use, the applicant also wishes to erect a shed on the land which will be used both for agricultural purposes – in connection with the remainder of the field parcel which is grazed by sheep – and for

equine purposes.”

Mr Davies said that it was expected that the shed would be used to storm hay, bedding, feed, and machinery.

He added that for the two mobile field shelters to become permanent, planning permission is needed.

Mr Davies said: “The applicant also wishes to create a manège at the lower, southern end of the site which will allow her to ride all year around without

cutting up the ground.”

One problem for the location is that the access to the field is on a bend in the road and is seen as “substandard.”

Mr Davies proposed that a new access to the field would be built a short distance away which would have better visibility.

Concerns about the plans have been received by the council, reasons for this include increase of traffic and pollution.