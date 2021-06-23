Powys County Council Adult Social Services and Welsh language portfolio holder Cllr Myfanwy Alexander.

At a meeting, of the cabinet on Tuesday, June 22, councillors agreed to approve the report, that looked at the work done over the last year which shows that it’s use of Welsh is strengthening.

Portfolio holder for Welsh, Communications and Adult Social Care, Councillor Myfanwy Alexander took her colleagues through the report in both Welsh and English.

Cllr Alexander said: “It was my intention to present this paper solely through the medium of Welsh and use the translation, I’m not going back on the determination to present it in Welsh so I will self-translate as I go.

“This annual report is an important document for the council and today is an historic day as I intend to present this to the cabinet using Welsh.

“The document shows the steps we have taken to put into life our vision for the Welsh language in Powys.

“It’s easier said than done, and in the document, you will see the steps we have taken.”

Cllr Alexander added that it was a legal requirement to publish the annual report.

“I hope we’re going further than that and that the document demonstrates our commitment to a vision for increasing the number of Welsh speakers and learners.”

“What happened this morning is a good example, technology is not always on our side, but we will push forward, and I point out the more than words social services programme and of course the wide-ranging vision for education in Powys.”

“We intend to give the equality for Welsh speakers, that has long been needed in Powys and this document gives a great deal of detail.”

Chief executive, Dr Caroline Turner, said: “The report does show significant progress has been made during past year.

Dr Turner paid tribute to the work of Bedwyr Fychan for his contribution over a number of years to “get us to where we are at now.”

Dr Turner added: “We are on a journey and there’s more work to do, such as technology as we have seen today.”

Finance portfolio holder, Councillor Aled Davies, who seconded a motion to approve the report, said: “It’s been a succession of small steps and we are getting there.”

Cllr Davies pointed to Machynlleth’s Ysgol Bro Hyddgen where a statutory notice just been published taking forward the proposal by of changing the school’s language category status to Welsh medium.

As well giving the go ahead for Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon primary school in Trefeglwys become a Welsh medium school which was discussed later in the meeting.

“We are taking practical steps not just writing reports, we are taking steps to ensure that Welsh medium education is improving in the county,” said Cllr Davies.

Council leader, Cllr Rosemarie Harris, said: “It’s lovely to hear some Welsh spoken at our cabinet meeting.”