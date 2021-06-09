Councillor Beverley Baynham St Andrew's Norton - Font which will be moved as part of the renovation St Andrew's Norton - Pews - will be removed as part of the renovation. St Andrew's Church Norton - google earth

Earlier this year Norton Community Trust submitted both change of use and listed building consent planning applications to turn, Grade II listed St Andrew’s Church in Norton, into a “community hub.”

In 2020, following many years of declining attendance and an ongoing lack of funds for maintenance, Church in Wales, in consultation with the local community, took the decision to declare St Andrew’s church redundant.

Due to this, Norton Community Trust (NCT) was created to preserve the building and to adapt it so that it can be used by the community.

The main changes would be to remove the pews from nave and transepts, upgrade the heating system, relocate the font, and put in accessible toilet and kitchen facilities below the belfry.

They have provisionally agreed a lease with the Church in Wales to take control of the building this year.

Powys County Councillor for Presteigne, Councillor Beverley Baynham said: “I would like the application to be determined by committee due to the sensitive nature of the building and interest in the local community.”

At a meeting in March, Presteigne and Norton Town Council have discussed the applications and backed the project.

The county council's, Built Heritage officer, Debra Lewis has looked at the current proposals in depth.

Ms Lewis said: “Whilst the desire to retain the church in community use is welcomed and supported in principle, given the lack of detail in respect of the proposed uses, the economic viability of the scheme is a concern at this stage.

“Hopefully as the project continues this concern will be addressed.

“Should amended plans not be forthcoming I would not support the application and would have to recommend refusal on the application in its current form.”

According to documents lodged detailing the proposal, the budget for the work is £100,000 and the trust has £50,000 set aside for the project.

If planning permission is given, the trust would then start a fund-raising effort to raise the rest of the money needed for the scheme.

Regular events using the former church being suggested include: coffee mornings, exercise classes, a book exchange, mother & baby classes, and clubs such as gardening, history and film.

The venue would also be available for hire for events such as music concerts, arts, and heritage exhibitions.

The building is listed because it is a “virtually complete example” of the rural work of Sir George Gilbert Scott.

The original medieval church was restored by Scott in 1868.

The extensive renovation was carried out under the patronage of Sir Richard Green Price who had inherited the manor of Norton in 1861.

Scott retained much of the fabric of the medieval church, but added transepts, vestry and a short spire which transformed the external appearance of the building.