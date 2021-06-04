Three candidates for leadership of Shropshire Council opposition

Published:

Three candidates have put themselves forward for the leadership of Shropshire Council's official opposition.

Three candidates are vying for the leadership of Shropshire Council's Liberal Democrat Group
The vacancy at the top of the Shropshire's Liberal Democrat group opened up after last month's election, when former leader Roger Evans stepped down.

Councillor Evans remains in post as representative for Longden.

Three councillors are now confirmed as standing for the post of leader, Ludlow Councillor Andy Boddington, Chirbury & Worthen Councillor Heather Kidd , and Shrewsbury's Underdale Councillor David Vasmer.

The result will be announced on June 21.

The Liberal Democrats are the second largest party on Shropshire Council with 14 seats.

The council is run by the Conservative administration which has 43 of the 74 seats.

