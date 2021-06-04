Lib Dems call for no cut in international development

Alison Alexander

Government is expected to ask MPs on Monday to vote on cutting the spend on development from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent.

Alison who stood as Lib Dem candidate from the constituency in the Senedd elections last month, said: "In the 2019 General Election, all Conservative MPs including Craig Williams stood on a manifesto promise to “proudly maintain our commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of GNI on development”.

The Government announced plans in 2020 to cut the development budget from 0.7 to 0.5 per cent. On Monday, if selected by the Speaker, a vote will be held in the House of Commons on whether to reinstate the 0.7 per cent target.

Alison said: “When Craig Williams stood for Parliament in 2019, he pledged to support the 0.7 per cent target on aid spending. Now he as have an opportunity to deliver on that promise.

“The Liberal Democrats have supported international development spending for over 60 years and enshrined the 0.7 per cent target into law in 2015. It is the right thing to do, both for the UK, and those who need our help.