Market Drayton mayor hopes to continue work on issues in town after being re-elected

Mayor of Market Drayton Roy Aldcroft

Market Drayton Town Council held a meeting last Thursday to vote in a new mayor and deputy mayor.

Roy Aldcroft, an Conservative councillor, was voted in as mayor, with Roger Smith, an independent councillor, voted in as deputy mayor. The meeting, broadcast online, had no audible sound to the bemusement of members of the public trying to listen in.

Mr Aldcroft said: "I am looking forward to working with this new town team of councillors for the benefit of our community.

"Work is already underway on three major issues namely potholes, the swimming pool and the waste management station. Resolving these and promoting the town will involve all twelve councillors who have, I believe, the energy and experience to rise to the challenges we shall face in the future."

Also at the meeting, the chairs of individual town council committees were decided.

The chair of the planning committee remains Roger Smith, the deputy mayor; Ian Nellins, Conservative, is the chair of the community and governance committee; Tim Manton, an independent councillor serving his first ever term, is chair of finance; and Mark Whittle, Conservative, is chair of the services and facilities committee.

Mr Aldcroft added: "It was a major blow to find we had no sound broadcast at the meeting and as mayor I apologise and guarantee that the problem will be solved by the next meeting in June.