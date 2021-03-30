Councillor Joy Jones Councillor Les Skilton Street Lighting in Powys during the day - by Elgan Hearn Street Light - a generic street light in Powys picture by Elgan Hearn

The decision to switch off some street lights in the county was taken by councillors over a decade ago as part of a cost cutting exercise.

But recent events, highlighted by the death of Sarah Everard in London earlier this month, have convinced two county councillors to start a campaign.

Action for Powys members, Councillors Joy Jones and Les Skilton have set up a petition: “Shine a light on safety .. Turn our street lights back on.”

Both councillors had received “serious concerns from many residents,” on the issue.

Cllr Jones, who is also Powys County Council’s anti-poverty champion, said: “It has become a focus of concern over that last few weeks with the sad news around Sarah Everard.

“For many years residents in Powys have seen reduction in street lighting.

“This has led to many feeling unsafe and concerned for their welfare.

“On many estates and streets in Newtown and throughout Powys, there are dark areas which have left residents feeling afraid or wary to walk alone.

“We are all aware that being attacked can affect people for the rest of their lives.”

Cllr Jones added it was not just the fear of attack, but people can’t see the pavement, kerbs or steps clearly in the dark.

Cllr Skilton, said: “We are aware there will be extra cost but that should not come before the safety of residents.

“More lit areas will lead to fewer places for other unsocial actives to take place such as drug taking or dealing, alcohol misuse.”

In the past switching off street lights in the county has raised health and safety concerns, as well as fears that the crime rate would rise.

A proposal in the 2019/20 budget to save £150,000 by asking town and community councils to pay for street lighting was eventually dropped.

This was due to fears it could increase the problem of “County Lines” drug dealers using the cover of darkness in the county.

PCC first took their initial decision to switch off some street lights back in 2008.