St Mary's Chruch Trelystan from Wikipedia.

The application has been submitted by Quaint Country Weddings of Trelystan and they have said that the scheme is a farm diversification project.

Trelystan is a hamlet on the Long Mountain between Welshpool and the border with England.

The firm want to host receptions in spring and summer on land near the Grade II listed St Mary’s the Virgin church in Trelystan.

Although Trelystan is in Powys, it is one of a number of parishes in the county that are part of the diocese of Hereford.

The company has received interest from couples from as far afield as Kent, who would like to hold their special day at the idyllic rural setting.

In an economic impact statement that accompanies the application the company believe that they would hold 28 events from April to October.

Basing their calculations that each event would have an average of 96 guests, they believe that each wedding reception would generate just under £57,400 in revenue.

This would be through food, marquee hire, guest expenditure, flowers and accommodation as well as taxis.

They claim that the proposal would also generate £21,640 in income for Trelystan Church.

In total the firm believe that £1,637,258 could be brought into the economy if the proposal is given the green light.

Quaint Country Weddings, said that they had already trialled a number of “successful weddings” using permitted development rights.

They said: “Events took place during 2019 and 2020 season with firm bookings in place for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons.

“Trialled events have created subsequent enquiries from far and wide.

“The uniqueness of the temporary marquee venue, location, flexibility and the service provided has proved to be extremely popular.”

Quaint County Weddings added: “The increased events, as obtained through planning, will enable the company, to employ an additional two new event staff members during the event season.

“The potential gains for the church, such as financially and as a tourist attraction are huge; securing the future of the church in the long term.”