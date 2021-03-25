Dr Caroline Turner, Chief Executive of Powys County Council

At the council meeting on Friday, March 19, PCC chief executive Dr Caroline Turner confirmed that in Powys, the pre-election period commonly known as ”purdah” started on Monday, March 22.

This means that the work of PCC will be constrained until after the elections on May 6,

Political decisions will be postponed so that none of the candidates contesting either of the constituencies in Powys, gains an advantage.

A detailed note explaining how to behave during “purdah” has already been sent to staff and councillors to read.

Dr Turner said: “Two sets of election will be held on Thursday, May 6, the elections for the Senedd and the Police and Crime Commissioner.

“In addition to the usual arrangements we have the challenge that our polling stations, the count and all other arrangements are Covid secure.

“Intensive work is currently taking place to make all the arrangements and we are fortunate to have an experienced elections team in Powys.”

Dr Turner added that council staff will be working with colleagues across the Mid and West Wales regional list area as well as the Dyfed-Powys police force region.

Votes in these sections need to be counted from areas that cross the boundaries of several local authorities,

She also confirmed that Ceredigion County Council’s chief executive, Eifion Evans, will be the regional returning officer.

Dr Turner urged anyone with questions to contact principal elections officer Sandra Mathews, or head of legal and democratic services/monitoring officers. Clive Pinney, for advice

Nomination papers for both constituencies of Brecon and Radnorshire and Montgomeryshire. need to be returned to, County Hall, Llandrindod Wells by 4pm on Thursday, April 8.