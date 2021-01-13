Councillor James Evans tweet in support of Trump is questioned

Councillor James Evans Councillor James Gibson-Watt

On Monday, January 11, Councillor James Evans – pointed out the offensive message posted on Twitter by Councillor Jackie Charlton.

She has since deleted and publicly apologised for the tweet.

But Councillor Evans has now been called out by Councillor James Gibson-Watt – leader of the Powys Liberal Democrat and Green group, about his views on the 45th US President.

Back in October, before the Presidential election and when Mr Trump was recovering from Covid, Councillorr Evans tweeted: “Wishing @realDonaldTrump a speedy recovery!

“Hope he is back fit and well to win a second term.”

At the time of his tweet Councillor Evans was a member of the ruling Conservative/Independent Cabinet.

In November, the Brecon and Radnorshire Conservative Association adopted him as their Prospective Senedd Candidate for this year’s election.

Since then, Mr Trump lost the Presidential election, but refused to concede defeat.

He has attempted to overturn the result by making false claims of electoral fraud, and has mooted dozens of unsuccessful legal challenges.

His obstruction of the presidential transition climaxed by urging his supporter to march on Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

There, on Wednesday January 6 they stormed the building forcing Congress to temporarily evacuate, postponing the counting of the electoral college votes and resulted in the deaths of five people.

Mr Trump has now had his social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram closed down.

On Monday night, Councillor Gibson- Watt tweeted Councillor Evans: “Still a fan of the Donald, James?”

Councillor Evans told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I never have, and never will condone violence of any kind.

“The scenes on Capitol Hill were shameful and totally unacceptable.”

Powys County Council said they were unaware of any complaints made about either tweet.

A spokesman for Powys County Council said: “The County Council does not investigate complaints from the public about County Councillors.