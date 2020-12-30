Shropshire MP abstains in landmark Brexit Commons vote

Owen Paterson MP

Although a committed Brexit campaigner, Owen Paterson said as former minister for Northern Ireland he could not vote for a measure that divided the UK.

It comes as MPs this afternoon voted to overwhelmingly support Borish Johnson's Brexit trade deal with the EU as the UK prepares to split from Brussels at 11pm tomorrow.

MPs voted 521 to 73 to approve it, though the deal still has to be approved by the House of Lords, which is expected to happen this evening before it is then rubber stamped by The Queen.

Speaking in the debate on video link from his Shropshire home, north Shropshire MP Owen Paterson explained his decision to abstain.

"This is a great day when we can re-establish sovereignty, it is great to have zero tariffs and zero quotas, which are good for the my constituents and the economy," he said.

"I would love to vote for this and I am very torn but the Belfast agreement says it would be wrong to make any change in the status of Northern Ireland unless it has the agreement of the majority of it's people. I can not vote for a measure that actively divides the United Kingdom."

He also said: "We are going to need a really determined government to make sure we used that sovereignty properly."

He said this would be particularly so when it came to fishing.

Shrewsbury MP, Daniel Kawczynski, meanwhile, welcomed the vote.

"Great Britain has again shown unique courage leadership and resolve on our continent which she has done through many generations," he said.

"She is setting out a new path of co-operation between European countries on a bilateral basis rather than through the prism of an outdated concept of EU Commission control."

Also welcoming the vote was Mark Pritchard, MP for the Wrekin.

He said: "I am glad to have supported the Brexit deal as it finally returns powers, laws and controls back to the United Kingdom from the EU. Boris has finally united the Conservative Party over Europe.