Firms need more support to protect jobs, says assembly member

Russell George and Craig Williams in the Mid Wales music centre in Newtown

As well as representing Montgomeryshire in the Senedd, Mr George is also the Welsh Conservative spokesperson for the economy and infrastructure.

He said that since Laura Ashley closed its doors, he and Craig Williams MP had liaised with both the UK and Welsh Governments to support a number of interested parties to locate in Newtown.

"I was pleased that Fashion-Enter has been supported by Government," said Mr George.

"It was fantastic news that 77 highly skilled former Laura Ashley employees will be taken on by Fashion-Enter. I remain determined to do whatever we can to support those workers who have not yet found employment.

"The proposal by the car part manufacturing company Stadco to close its operations in Llanfyllin was also devastating news. I continue to work with my colleague, Councillor Peter Lewis, to make representations to Stadco and its parent company, in an effort to safeguard these important manufacturing jobs for the Llanfyllin community.”

He said business should be supported in the Senedd because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While immediate support is the priority, the package of financial assistance should not solely be a support package for the 'here and now' to navigate the worst effects of the coronavirus, but also as a means to future proof our economy as we eventually move into a recovery phase. I appreciate these are unprecedented times, but we must remember to look to the future.”

Mr George also chairs the Welsh Parliament’s economy, infrastructure and skills committee, which recommended to the Welsh Government that there should be a Mid Wales Growth Deal.

He said: “I have been a long-time advocate of pushing for a Mid Wales Growth Deal and I’m pleased that the Welsh and UK Governments continue working with Powys County Council to develop such a deal, which will support growth in our key sectors of food, tourism, agriculture and manufacturing and create better paid employment opportunities.

" I welcome the initial sum of money provided for a Mid Wales Growth Deal in an effort to rebalance the Mid Wales economy and drive economic growth, but more progress needs to be made in ensuring that this Growth Deal is implemented in practice.”