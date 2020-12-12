Council considers review of boundary to cover major development

An image of how the innovation park could look.

Oswestry Town Council is to consider asking Shropshire Council to undertake a boundary review when the planned Innovation Park is built at Mile End.

Land to the east of the bypass currently sits within Oswestry Rural parish but town councillors said this should be re-assessed in light of the proposed development.

Speaking at a town council meeting on Wednesday, mayor Duncan Kerr said: “This is fairly significant for the town but it’s actually outside our town boundary.

“Is there any opportunity for a realignment of the town boundary to include this site within it?

“It’s not an immediate priority but if this is going to offer employment for people living in the town in the future, it would seem a bit strange that it’s not part of the town.”

Town clerk Arren Roberts said: “We would have to go for a review of the boundary, so there is a long process to follow.

“I could do some further investigative work and possibly bring a report back.”

Councillor Chris Schofield said: “I totally agree with the mayor. There’s been a long-standing problem in that we are tied in by the bypass with our boundaries.

“We do need a boundary review as we are moving further that way. We really do need to have a look at this and have a conversation with Shropshire Council to see if we can change our boundary.”

Mr Roberts will bring a report back to a future meeting for the council to consider.

Councillors welcomed the jobs boost the Innovation Park will bring and said local businesses should be encouraged and supported to take on units before they get snapped up by national firms.

The possibility of the town council buying some of the buildings to let out was also raised.

Councillor Schofield said: “I think it would be good for the people of Oswestry and the town council itself to try and have early talks with Shropshire Council to see if we can try and purchase some of the buildings that are going up there as a future income stream for the council.