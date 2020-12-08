Former Conservative pledges allegiance to Green Party

Councillor Jay Moore

Councillor Jay Moore was elected to the town council in 2017 with the aim of improving youth services.

But he left the party earlier this year after saying he was not happy with the expectation to “toe the party line”, including in a row over the election of the current mayor Duncan Kerr.

Councillor Moore has now been selected by the Green party to run again for his town council ward, Gatacre, in the local elections next May, and will also contest the two-member Oswestry East seat on Shropshire Council.

He said: “I became a town councillor because I wanted to serve our community and improve facilities for young people.

“Over the past four years it has become increasingly apparent to me that being a part of the Conservative party is not the best way to do that.

“I have come to realise that it is the Green party who have the best vision for the council and are unmatched in their dedication and commitment to Oswestry.

“It is an honour to be chosen by them to re-stand as the town councillor for Gatacre ward and as a Shropshire Unitary Council candidate for East Oswestry.”

Councillor Kerr, town mayor and co-ordinator of the North Shropshire Green Party, said: “Jay was the driving force behind the £35,000 annual investment made by the town council in youth services and has also sought to increase the number of community events in the town.

“He has been an excellent local councillor and I am sure that in the future he will be able to do even more for the residents of both Gatacre and East Oswestry.”