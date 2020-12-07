Llanwddyn shepherd hut plans have been withdrawn

The planning application had been submitted in September by the Davies family who farm at Ty’n Shettin.

The proposal was for six huts and car parking facilities at the proposed site, which is used to graze sheep.

The last documents added to the planning file in November was advice that the application would need to go before the Sustainable Drainage Statutory Guidance approval body (SAB) - the body which discusses and approves planning applications with flooding or drainage implications.

PCC land drainage technician, Carwyn Price, said; “Having assessed the planning application, the SAB deem that the construction area is greater than 100 square metres and therefore this proposed development will require SAB approval prior to any construction works commencing on site.

“It is a requirement to obtain SAB consent in addition to planning consent.

“Failure to engage with compliant SuDS design at an early stage may lead to significant un-necessary redesign.”

According to the plans the applicant would have to build a new bridge over Nant Llwydiarth, and the existing ford there.

They said that they wanted to “offer a unique holiday experience,” allowing visitors the opportunity of relaxing in the countryside.