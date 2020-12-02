Waiting for Government information for 20 mph zone pilot schemes

Generic 20 Mph Sign - by Elgan Hearn Councillor Heulwen Hulme

The information came out of a ‘Question at Anytime’ put to the Environment Portfolio holder Councillor Heulwen Hulme, by Councillor Jackie Charlton.

Councillor Charlton along with Councillor Stephen Hayes had their motion to bring down the speed in towns to 20mph, backed at a full council meeting on September 24.

Since the motion was agreed both councillors have received correspondence

from several residents in Powys asking for the areas they live in to be included in proposals for speed reduction.

Councillor Charlton, said: “We have responded to all the letters.

“Councillor Hayes and I understand that you agree with this Welsh Government initiative and would ask what progress has been made in offering Powys as a location for pilot schemes?

“Given the focus of the motion on our smaller historic communities, what is the time-scale for opening constructive discussion with those communities keen to progress schemes?”

Environment portfolio holder, Councillor Heulwen Hulme, said: “The Welsh Government is looking at piloting 20mph limits in various towns across Wales.

“It is our understanding that the Welsh Government want to have a selection of differing types of locations to test the proposal which will enable them to then refine their guidance on rolling this out to all areas of Wales in 2023.”

Councillor Hulme explained that the government is still deciding what the parameters of the pilot scheme will be.

“Until they correspond with local authorities on this, we do not know what their criteria may be,” said Councillor Hulme.

Councillor Hulme added that there would be a need for the council to come up with it’s own ranking system, before deciding which settlements in Powys could be submitted for the pilot schemes.

Councillor Hulme, said: “It is therefore likely that, if asked, we would need to establish an assessment framework based around potential for casualty reduction and increase in walking and cycling within a community.”

The size and make up of a town/community could also be something that influences who goes into a pilot scheme.

In July, the Senedd (Welsh Parliament) voted in favour of having 20mph as a default speed limit in residential streets.