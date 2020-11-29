PCC will support a version of Lucy's Law in Wales before the end of the Senedd term

Councillor James Evans Pupy Lucy\'s Law Graphic

The motion was put in front of Powys County Councillors, at their meeting on Thursday, November 26.

Councillor James Evans wanted the council to “call upon the Welsh Government” to ban puppy and kitten farms, basing it on “Lucy’s Law” which came into force in England in April 2020.

Councillor Evans in his motion wanted the council to: “condemn the unnecessary delay by the Welsh Government in bringing forward this basic animal welfare legislation.”

His motion was seconded by fellow Tory, Councillor Amanda Jenner.

Councillor Jackie Charlton put forward a minor amendment to the motion, taking out a sentence criticising the Welsh Government for not following the English legislation be deleted and replacing it by adding that the” council supported the Welsh Government to take the ban forward by the end of their term.”

Her amendment was seconded by Councillor Peter Roberts.

The first vote which was on the amendment was carried by 30 votes to 26 with one abstention.