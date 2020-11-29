Motion against hate crime is backed by councillors

Councillor Jackie Charlton - from PCC You Tube site Councillor William Powell

At their meeting on Thursday, November 26, Councillor Jackie Charlton, put forward the motion, which asked the authority to play its part in dealing with hate crime.

Councillor Charlton: “It’s sad to say that hate crime is out there in Wales, it happens.

“It’s a scourge on our communities and needs to be addressed.

“There were 103,379 hate crimes recorded in England and Wales in 2018/19.”

Councillor Charton said that these hate crimes had increased across all categories including, religion, sexual orientation, disability, transgender and race.

Councillor Charlton explained that enforcing the law is the police’s job, but the council could ensure that staff and councillors recognise hate crime when it happens.

“This charter says that we will help anyone to report a hate crime,” said Cllr Charlton.

Councillor William Powell, who seconded the motion added: “It’s really important that we come into line with Dyfed-Powys Police who are already committed to the charter values and that the council engages fully in this effort.”

Councillor Powell stressed: “We need to be alert and demonstrate we understand where it begins.

“Adopting this charter shows that we care profoundly.

“This plays a vital part of bearing down on the scourge of hate crime to educate and improve the quality of life in our country.”

Councillor David Jones, added; “I fully support the motion.

“It requires a wholesale change of attitude by everyone, and that is probably the hardest thing to get.

“I hope this motion will achieve that.”

Chief Executive, Dr Caroline Turner, said that mandatory equalities training is arranged for councillors, members of staff and in schools.

“I can guarantee that hate crime is an important matter,” said Dr Turner.