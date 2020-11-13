Cllr Tim Van Rees' Barn Conversion plans approved.

Councillor Tim Van Rees. Tim Van Rees sheds - which will be removed.

They met on Thursday, November 12, to consider the application which had been made by fellow county councillor, Tim Van Rees, who represents the Llanwrtyd Wells ward.

Councillor Rees had also applied to clear two other agricultural sheds as well as install sewage works at Pantoityn Farm, Tirabad, Llanwrtyd Wells.

Applications by councillors and staff are automatically sent to the Planning committee for a decision.

Councillor Roger Williams asked whether converting “modern” parts of agricultural buildings is allowed in policy?

Planning Officer, Catherine James, said: “The policy framework allows for the conversion of what we would call more modern buildings.”

Councillor Gwilym Williams asked: “If this was a stand-alone new building without the stone building by its side, would it still qualify under TAN6 (planning policy technical advice note) for conversion?”

Ms James said: “Yes it would, if the case was justified that it’s suitable for conversion, we could allow it.

Planning Development Manager Peter Morris told Councillor Williams that he believed TAN6 protected against someone “flouting the system” and putting up a steel framed agricultural building just so it could be converted into a home.

“We’d want to see the building and know its history,” said Mr Morris.

Councillor Williams, said: “This is the first conversion of a steel framed building I can remember, it’s fine joined with another building, but I am looking further down the road to the future and setting a precedent.

“I see there is no comment from the community council, is this because they haven’t had a meeting to discuss it due to Covid?

Ms James, said that it wasn’t unusual not to receive a comment from community councils, but whether it was down to Covid or not, was something she couldn’t answer.

She said it is an old application, which had been submitted back in December 2019.

Councillor Gareth Jones welcomed the application, he said: “Some on the county farms estate are looking for buildings to develop and some of the modern ones have been identified.

“It’s something that PCC will be looking to explore.”

Councillor Jones put the motion to approve the application.

Councillor Linda Corfield said: “I think it’s a good use of these buildings, they are not going to be any good for modern agriculture, it’s like a brownfield site..

“I’m happy to second the motion.”