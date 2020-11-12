New Shropshire Council chief appointed for economy and future development

Shropshire Council

Tracy Darke is currently director of planning, strategic transport and place-making with Milton Keynes Council and will take up her new role in Shropshire on January 4 next year.

In her new role she will have specific responsibility for economic growth, strategic planning and the Local Plan, business support, planning and development control, heritage and conservation, and digital infrastructure.

Tracy joins Shropshire Council with a wealth of experience in local government at district and unitary councils.

Her responsibilities as director at Milton Keynes Council have included planning, place-making, infrastructure, culture, arts, heritage, leisure and communities, economic development and inward investment and, more recently, strategic transport.

She has extensive experience in developing and improving services and has done numerous peer reviews with other councils, bringing back new ideas to shape services – including helping three planning services become the top performing authorities in the country.

Tracy has also combined three building control services to enable those authorities to retain a service in the council that is competitive and resilient in the market place.

She is also part of a sounding board for helping to shape government policy.

Tracy said: “I am really excited to have the opportunity of working in Shropshire as part of a dedicated team of professionals. As we are in unchartered and challenging times, I am very proud to be in local government as it has been at the heart of communities providing support and assistance in every possible way and has responded internally and externally to working very differently when it needed to.

“I plan to bring my knowledge and experience in providing the services our communities need and creating the right environment to attract investment, jobs, homes and infrastructure in the right place.”

Having been involved in major developments from concept to delivery, she has also led teams to deliver three adopted local plans and is currently exploring the possibility of a mass rapid transit scheme to deliver growth in Milton Keynes to 2050.

Prior to joining Milton Keynes Council Tracy was head of development services at Warwick District Council where she was responsible for development management, planning policy, economic development, events, major corporate projects, conservation, building control and land charges.

Mark Barrow, executive director of place with Shropshire Council, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Tracy to Shropshire Council and know that she will be a huge asset to the council at what is a very important and exciting time for the council and the county.