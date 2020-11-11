Plans for 350 homes and business space set to be approved

A decision on the plans will be taken by Telford & Wrekin Council

Davidsons Development Ltd and St Modwen Development Ltd have jointly applied for outline permission to build the estates, along with open space and a care home for the elderly, on land either side of Station Road, Newport.

The proposal also includes the demolition of existing industrial buildings currently on the site, northwest of the A518.

Telford and Wrekin’s Planning Committee will discuss the application when it meets next week. Council officers recommend they approve the plans.

In a report for the committee, officers note that outline permission for a similar bid was granted in 2015.

That agreement required the developer to contribute £820,596 towards roadworks, £370,000 for public transport services and infrastructure, £474,425 for remodelling at Church Aston Primary School and £388,166 for expansion at Burton Borough, among other contributions.

At the time, Chetwynd Aston and Woodcote Parish Council, Church Aston Parish Council and Newport Town Council objected to the application.

The parish councils argued it was against planning policy to build on a greenfield site, local infrastructure would be unable to cope with the new development, and it would erode the distinction between the town and the surrounding villages.

The town council welcomed the provision of a care home, but said it was in the wrong location, too far from Newport’s existing health facilities.

The report for next week’s planning committee says: “In 2015 the education contribution approved by the committee was £862,591. It now totals £1,531,581. The latest methods of calculation have provided this revised figure to properly reflect the need arising as a consequence of this development.

“The council now also requires more flexibility regarding where the education contribution is spent, whilst still ensuring that it is spent in and around Newport.”

The proposed conditions now require just over £1 million to be spent on primary education and £489,000 on secondary schools “within Newport, or within three miles of the development land”.

A requirement for 35 per cent of the housing to be designated as affordable remains unchanged.

“The legal position is that local planning authorities should have regard to new material factors that arise between the date of a committee resolution and the formal grant of planning permission,” the report says, adding that the update has been provided “to enable members to reconsider the application in light of new factors”.

The 2015 agreement also contained conditions requiring the developers to provide a sports pitch, for joint use by Burton Borough School and the community, and a four-arm roundabout.

However, the report says, these have both since been provided by other housing schemes that have been approved and begun since then.