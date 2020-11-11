Committee approves chicken manure application for digester

A decision on the application was taken by Shropshire Council's planning committee.

Whitchurch Biogas Ltd said it wanted to diversify the materials processed at the facility and had obtained a license from the Environment Agency (EA) to allow it to handle animal waste and non-waste feedstocks.

Shropshire Council has now agreed to the variation after members of the northern planning committee said they trusted it would not lead to any adverse smell, despite the concerns of the town council and 36 members of the public who had raised objections.

Members unanimously approved the application at a meeting yesterday.

The plant was initially granted planning permission in 2014 and has since had three further applications for variations and additional infrastructure approved. It has been up and running for three years.

Councillor Gerald Dakin, who represents Whitchurch South, asked the committee to consider adding extra conditions to back up the EA’s requirement that the amount of manure arriving each day should gradually increase so any potential odour issues could be addressed.

He said: “While I agree that using animal waste would be a better way to feed the anaerobic digester, it must be conditioned to make it as odour-free as possible and not cause a nuisance to any dwellings in the area.”

A statement from Nick Williams, agent to the applicant, was read to the committee.

Mr Williams said: “There have been no substantiated odour complaints in the time the plant has been operational.

“The introduction of this manure as feedstock means the site will be regulated by the EA through the permit controlling the site.

“As no waste products formed part of the previous feedstock mix, an EA permit was not required and the EA was not required to regulate the site. The addition of the manure therefore adds an additional layer of regulation.

“If odour were to ever become an issue, the operator would have the chance to to resolve it and ultimately if it could not be resolved the EA has the authority to prevent the site from operating.

“Approval of the application will allow the site to positively contribute to the local area through the renewable energy and economic benefits it brings to the wider community.”

Councillor Nick Bardsley said the suggested condition of an annual review was “eminently sensible” and suggested this should also involve the town council and local ward member.