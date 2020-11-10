MPs welcome free meals for children

Lucy Allan Mark Pritchard

It follows a campaign by the England forward Marcus Rashford to provide meals for underprivileged children when they are not at school.

Rashford revealed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson telephoned him on Saturday night to bring him the news.

Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, said the measures amounted to a comprehensive package of support that would help families most in need.

“No child should ever go hungry, and the extra £609,359.45 for Telford & Wrekin Council will ensure local families that need extra support with food and bills this winter can access it, which is very welcome news," she said.

“Funded by government and delivered locally, this is a more effective support scheme for targeting those in need, than the supermarket voucher scheme which was used at the beginning of the pandemic as an emergency measure. This comprehensive package is very welcome.”

She said she was also pleased that the Prime Minister had announced the extension of the holiday activities and food programme to cover Easter, summer and Christmas next year.

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, revealed that free school meals was the second most common subject that had been raised with him during October.

He welcomed the change of heart, but said the Government must also remember that it was not just the young who were finding things difficult.

"I am glad the Government is listening to Conservative backbenchers who want to help the most vulnerable children but the Exchequer must also remember the many pensioners who struggle too," said Mr Pritchard.