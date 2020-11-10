Cllr Gwilym Williams disappointed to lose Health and Care chair.

Councillor Gwilym Williams.

For the last three and a half years, Councillor Gwilym Williams, has been the Chairman of a scrutiny committee, which looked at Social Services and Social Care.

Ahead of the council’s annual meeting on November 26, the Conservative group held their own annual meeting, and re-jigged some of the chairs due to political balance.

The changes included voting Councillor Williams out of his role, with Councillor Amanda Jenner now the Conservative group nomination to be Chairman of the Health and Care scrutiny committee.

Councillor Williams added: “I am disappointed that I have not been allowed to continue my role to a finish, as there is still work to be done mainly to reduce the cost of the service.”

Councillor Williams started out as chairman of Scrutiny Committee A but following recommendations from the Welsh Audit Office, it became the Health and Care scrutiny committee.

Just after Councillor Williams started in the role, Children’s Social Services were rocked by a highly critical report by Care Inspectorate Wales.

Councillor Williams, said that he saw his role and that of the committee to “try and improve the service”.

Cllr Williams added “Many ideas were put forward by myself and the scrutiny committee such as reducing agency staff, also bringing children from out of county back within Powys and providing facilities for children and the elderly in the county.”

Many of these ideas have now been taken up and implemented by the service.

CIW have now said the situation is improved in Powys, and brings an end to the “enhanced monitoring.”

Cllr Williams added: “CIW said there’s been significant improvement throughout the service.”